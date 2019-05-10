|
Sally A. Baeverstad 1933—2019
Sally Ann Baeverstad, 85, of Rockford, formerly of Cherry Valley, joined her loved ones and her Lord on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Sally was born November 7, 1933 in Cherry Valley, IL, daughter of Harold and Irene (Johnson) Anderson. She was a lifetime member of Cherry Valley United Methodist Church. After retiring, she attended St. Peter Lutheran Church in Fort Myers Beach, FL. Sally chose a career in real estate and opened her own office, Sally Lindstrom Realtors. Her grandchildren added excitement to her life. She taught them how to fish, horseback riding and down-hill skiing with annual trips to Steamboat, CO. Sally was a vibrant lady who lived her life to the fullest. She was a professional water skier with the Tommy Bartlett Ski Show in Ocala, FL. She loved square dancing, snowmobiling, jogging 5 miles a day and her bicycle club. Sally achieved a "hole-in-one" on the Lexington Golf Course in Fort Myers, FL. Her true love was horseback riding with her horse, "Socks". She took her granddaughter, Heather Ann on many rides that left them with lifetime memories and a bond of trust, respect and love between the two. Her very last ride was at the age of 75, on the beaches of Mexico with her son, Jack.
Surviving relatives include her daughter, Penny S. Lindstrom of Sterling, IL; son, Jack H. Lindstrom of Naples, FL; grandchildren, Brittany I. Monreal, Heather Ann Moyer and Jordan D. Moyer; step-sons, Harry, Mark, John and Eric Baeverstad and their families; brother, David Anderson; sister, Barbara Ohlsen; beloved pets including her cat, Zoe and dachshund, Henry who now live with her children. She is predeceased by her parents; husband, Harold "Hal" Baeverstad; sister, Annette Buck; brother, Richard Anderson and grandson, Paul Baeverstad. The family would like to give special thanks to Bickford of Rockford, who became like family to Sally, Northern Illinois Hospice for their impeccable care and compassion. Special thanks to Fitzgerald Funeral Home, especially Ryan Schoaf, for care and guidance during this time. Thank you to Uncle Harry for chauffeuring her on errands and Friday night fish fries at the Moose. Thank you to Auntie Barb and Uncle Dave for getting her mail, checking on her condo and car, weekly visits, prayers and milkshakes. Sally was blessed to have so many people caring for her.
To honor Sally's wishes, no services will be held in Rockford. Cremation rites will be accorded. Penny, Jack and Heather Ann will see her to her final place of rest, next to her husband, Hal, at St. Peter Lutheran Church Memorial Garden in Fort Myers Beach, FL. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3751 Estero Blvd. Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931 or to Cherry Valley United Methodist Church, 112 Cherry St. Cherry Valley, IL 61016.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019