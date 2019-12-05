Home

Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
Sally A. Humphreys


1935 - 2019
Sally A. Humphreys Obituary
Sally A. Humphreys 1935—2019
Sally A. Humphreys, 84, of Loves Park passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in Heritage Woods of Belvidere. Born October 1, 1935, in Lebanon, MO, the daughter of Albert LeRoy and Mabel Grace (Wilson) Malone. Married John Q. Humphreys. Formerly employed by Illinois Mentor for 5 years. Employed as a trainer for adoptive and foster parents, served in the adoption unit and worked as a foster parent support specialist for DCFS for more than 30 years. She helped write training curriculum for foster and adoptive parents. Sally was a consultant for the Illinois Baptist Association for 8 years. Sally and John were foster parents for 34 years, fostering 369 children. Sally enjoyed teaching Sunday School for 60 years and loved reading, doing crosswords and writing poetry. Survivors include her daughters, JoAnne (Doug) Jury, Tammy (Scott) Johnston, Elizabeth Humphreys and Erica Miller; sons, Steve (Linda), Ben and Taylor Humphreys; daughter-in-law, Monica Humphreys; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; husband; son, Rodney; great-granddaughter, Kaylee; and 7 siblings.
Memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 8, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 1 p.m. to service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
