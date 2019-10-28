Home

Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Family Church
4401 Highcrest Road
Rockford, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Church,
4401 Highcrest Road
Rockford, IL
Sally A. Roberts


1937 - 2019
Sally A. Roberts Obituary
Sally A. Roberts 1937—2019
Sally A. (Atanasoff) Roberts, 82, of Rockford, IL died October 26, 2019 with her family at her bedside. Sally was born September 10, 1937 in Caspian, MI, daughter of Krist and Louise Atanasoff, On April 4, 1959 she married Marlin Roberts in Caspian, MI. Sally dedicated her life to raising a family. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, and had a true love for her dogs. She was a member of Holy Family Church.
She is survived by her husband, Marlin Roberts of Rockford; children, Butch Roberts, Kim Zamora, Julie Falzone, and Jerry Roberts, all of Rockford; grandchildren, Melissa Zamora, Zachary Zamora, Sidney Falzone, Holly Roberts, and Audrey Falzone; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Stanley (Celia) Atanasoff, Sandy (Bob) Johnson, Ronald (Cathy) Atanasoff, Dr. Raymond (Patti) Atanasoff; and sister-in-law, Carol Atanasoff. The family would like to acknowledge Theresa for always making her look special and Sally's best friend and shopping buddy, Teddy. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Thomas (Janet) and George Atanasoff; and sister, Violet Atanasoff.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30am with a visitation from 9:30am until the mass on Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Holy Family Church, 4401 Highcrest Road, Rockford 61107. Visitation will also be on Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00pm in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park 61111. To read the full obituary or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
