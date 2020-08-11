Sally Christeson 1933—2020
Sally E. Christeson, 86, went on to join her beloved husband on August 9, 2020, just two weeks after he died. Born on November 1, 1933 in St. Paul, Minnesota daughter to Stanley and Theodora (Sever) Bingham. She was a 1953 graduate of Summit Private Academy and went on to Arizona State University where she met and wed the love of her life, Lester "Chris" Christeson. Sally loved to play tennis, she was on the ASU tennis team the entire time she was at school, and played non-competitively whenever she could. She also enjoyed bridge and any card game later in her life. One of Sally and Chris's favorite pastimes was to travel, go to their Wisconsin lake home and spend the winters in Sun Lakes, Arizona. Sally will be severely missed by those who loved her most her children Mark (Cheri) Christeson, Dawn (Lonnie) Glover, Linda (Bryan Austin) Christeson and John (Jenni) Christeson; her 12 grandchildren Eric, Jacob, Heather, Rachel, Krista, Brittany, Kayla, Ian, Linnea, Shane, Brandon and Ellie; her 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband; her parents and sister, Anne Seaver. There will be a celebration of Sally's life on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave, Rockford, Illinois 61103. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any diabetes association or to a charity of your choice
