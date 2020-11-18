1/1
Sally Jean (Piper) Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Jean (Piper) Johnson 1947—2020
Sally Jean (Piper) Johnson, 73, of Naples, FL and formerly of Rockford, IL passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 14, 2020. She was born in February 1947 in Rockford, IL. Sally was married to the love of her life, Bruce D Johnson, for 55 years.
While her family (including her dogs) were the first and foremost focus of her life, her kind, outgoing personality made her easy to know and love and she was the epitome of 'the more the merrier'; willing to do anything for her huge circle of friends. Sally was extremely creative and talented. A dedicated, award winning, member of the Marco Island Shell Club, an avid crafter, seamstress, gardener, cook, photographer, and reader she always needed to be busy. She loved the beach, traveling, shopping and simply being in the sunshine as much as possible. She only knew how to do it over the top….Bling, sparkles, fancy nails, a costume or fun jewelry, there was never a doubt energetic "Silly, Sassy, Sally" was the life of the party, which often she helped plan and arrange.
Sally was a faithful Christian in every aspect of her life and a member of the Capri Christian Church of Naples. She graduated from West High School in Rockford, IL in 1965 and spent her entire career as the office administrator of chiropractic clinics and was a licensed X-Ray Technician.
Sally is survived by her husband Bruce D Johnson of Naples, Son Tad (Ann Egerer) Johnson of Nekoosa, WI, Daughter Tanya Pearson (Eric) of Machesney Park, IL, Daughter Tiffany Brendum (Joseph) of Lascassas, TN, Brother Richard Piper (Deb), Grandchildren Brittany Johnson (Steve Robbins), Bailey Johnson, Brooke Johnson, Krista Pearson, Nicholas Pearson, and Jacob Brendum. She was preceded in death by her parents, Erling Piper and Josephine (Schroedl) Piper, her Sister JoAnn (Piper) Walker, and daughter in law Mary (Ilseman) Johnson. Arrangements for services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sally are requested to be sent to: Marco Island Shell Club – www.MarcoShellClub.com ,Make a Wish Foundation or American Institute for Cancer Research.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved