Sally Jean (Piper) Johnson 1947—2020
Sally Jean (Piper) Johnson, 73, of Naples, FL and formerly of Rockford, IL passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 14, 2020. She was born in February 1947 in Rockford, IL. Sally was married to the love of her life, Bruce D Johnson, for 55 years. While her family (including her dogs) were the first and foremost focus of her life, her kind, outgoing personality made her easy to know and love and she was the epitome of 'the more the merrier'; willing to do anything for her huge circle of friends. Sally was extremely creative and talented. A dedicated, award winning, member of the Marco Island Shell Club, an avid crafter, seamstress, gardener, cook, photographer, and reader she always needed to be busy. She loved the beach, traveling, shopping and simply being in the sunshine as much as possible. She only knew how to do it over the top….Bling, sparkles, fancy nails, a costume or fun jewelry, there was never a doubt energetic "Silly, Sassy, Sally" was the life of the party, which often she helped plan and arrange.
Sally was a faithful Christian in every aspect of her life and a member of the Capri Christian Church of Naples. She graduated from West High School in Rockford, IL in 1965 and spent her entire career as the office administrator of chiropractic clinics and was a licensed X-Ray Technician.
Sally is survived by her husband Bruce D Johnson of Naples, Son Tad (Ann Egerer) Johnson of Nekoosa, WI, Daughter Tanya Pearson (Eric) of Machesney Park, IL, Daughter Tiffany Brendum (Joseph) of Lascassas, TN, Brother Richard Piper (Deb), Grandchildren Brittany Johnson (Steve Robbins), Bailey Johnson, Brooke Johnson, Krista Pearson, Nicholas Pearson, and Jacob Brendum. She was preceded in death by her parents, Erling Piper and Josephine (Schroedl) Piper, her Sister JoAnn (Piper) Walker, and daughter in law Mary (Ilseman) Johnson. Arrangements for services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sally are requested to be sent to: Marco Island Shell Club – www.MarcoShellClub.com
, Make a Wish Foundation or American Institute for Cancer Research. Visitation and Memorial Service will be Saturday December 19th at Capri Christian Church, 111 E Hilo St Naples, Florida. Visitation 9-11:AM. Memorial Service 11:00