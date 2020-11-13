Sally Louise Patrick
1937—2020
Sally Louise Patrick, 83, of Rockford, died Monday, November 9, 2020, at her home. She was born January 25, 1937 in Fairbanks, AK, the daughter of Leroy Napolean and Sally Charlotte (Silver) Mayo. Sally married Maurice Keith Patrick on August 20, 1955 in Fairbanks, AK.
Sally was a member of Middle Creek Presbyterian Church near Winnebago where she taught Sunday School and was active in the Women's Association. She and Maurice were the 1990 Conservation Farm Family of the Year and the 1992 Foster Family of the Year. Sally was the first Winnebago County Farm Woman of the Year in 1974 and a 4-H leader. She enjoyed bowling, sewing, knitting, crocheting and quilting.
Sally is survived by her children, Maureen (Jeff) Myers, Susan Jacobson, Terry (Julie) Patrick, Craig Patrick, Jodie Bell; grandchildren, Ben (JT) Myers, Melissa Jacobson, Shawn (Alyssa) Patrick, Sara Patrick, Alisha Bell, Dante Bell; great-grandson, Cory Jacobson; sisters, Caroline Fabian, Barbara Bluekens; sister-in-law, Pauline (Robert) Lawhorn; several nephews and nieces; pet buffalo, Spirit.
Sally is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Maurice Patrick; granddaughter, Jessica "Jessie" Border; brothers, Winthrop Mayo, Troy Mayo; sisters, May Butler, Audrey Fowler, Alma Taylor.
Private family interment at Middle Creek Cemetery near Winnebago with Reverend Dr. Anita Stuart-Steva pastor of Middle Creek Presbyterian Church officiating. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.
Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com
.