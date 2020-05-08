|
Sally (Duel) Thorngren 1944—2020
Sally (Duel) Thorngren passed away in Nashville, Tennessee on April 25, 2020. Sally and her sister (Cindy) were the daughters of Clarence and Jamesina Duel of Rockford, Sally was born and raised in Rockford. Sally moved to Madison, Wisconsin in 1973, where she met her second husband, Kris Thorngren. Sally, Kris, and sons David and Erik moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 1976, where Sally and Kris have resided since that time. Sally's career was in health care and included work as a phlebotomist, a pathology lab technician, and a medical transcriptionist. Sally approached everything in life with intensity and passion. She was straightforward and direct. She loved her friends and family dearly. Sally's friends came in all ages and walks of life. Sally took her loved ones under her wing and lived their trials and tribulations with them. Among Sally's many loved ones is her rescue dog Rosie, who was always by her side. Sally had exceptional mental toughness which served her well in recent years as her asthma and COPD became more severe. Sally overcame considerable hardship along her journey, and she loved life. Sally is survived by son David (Hollywood CA), son Erik (Nashville TN), granddaughter Olivia (Nashville TN), and husband Kris (Old Hickory, TN).
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020