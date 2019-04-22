|
Salvador "Snoopy" Galicia Del Rio 1948—2019
Salvador "Sal" Galicia Del Rio, 70, of Rockton passed away peacefully with his loving wife and son by his side on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born August 10, 1948 in Benavides, TX. Son of Luis and Rafaela (Pena) Galicia Del Rio. Together in life with Mary Jo Crain since 1973 and united in marriage on November 13, 2003. His career as a machinist spanned from working at Elco which led into Textron P.C.D. from 1973 until 2003 where he met Mary Jo and had an extensive factory family to working at Fastenal from 2006 until 2013 and then to Mid States Screw from 2013 until his retirement in 2015. Sal found great enjoyment in working in his yard tending to his flower gardens especially his roses, cooking, enjoying dinners out with Mary Jo, watching westerns especially Gunsmoke. Avid Dallas Cowboys football and New York Yankees baseball fan. By far his greatest enjoyment was spent with family and friends. Survived by his loving wife, Mary Jo; children, Todd Crain, Dondi (Gary) Kreps; siblings, Justine Strus, Rose Adrian, Mary (Jose Rodriquez) Magee, Linda (John) Floyd, Margaret Gates; several nieces and nephews; special dog, Emily. Predeceased by his parents; brothers, Federico (Laverne), Rafael, Joseph, Miguel and Martin; brother-in-law, Travis Gates, Keith Adrian; special dog, Chula. Family would like to thank the staff of Riverbluff Nursing home and Serenity Hospice for their loving care. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 25 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Visitation at 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial following services in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family to be established at a later date. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019