|
|
Sam "Long Sam" Leavy 1933—2019
Sam Leavy "Long Sam" was born March 30, 1933, in Durant, Mississippi to Sam Leavy and Anna Leavy. Sam moved to Rockford, Illinois in 1949. Sam worked for Chrysler over 30 years, where he retired in 1992. Sam met and married Loubirda Simmons-Leavy. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Anna Leavy; wife, Ethel Leavy; 2 sons, Willie B. Leavy (B.B.) and Earl Leavy (Smiley); and one brother, Napotean (Bo) Leavy. He leaves to cherish his memories; Louis Leavy of Rockford, Roberta Leavy of Milwaukee, Paulette Ross of Rockford, Alberta Collins-Leavy, Kim Richards (Frank), Sarah Leavy, Maxine Leavy, all of Rockford, Sheila Barrie (Phillip) of Chicago, Lori Ann Carter (Greg) of Wisconsin, Ethel Woodall, Leon Smith (Shilonda), Leona Streeter (Kelvin), Lydia Grove (Perry) of Rockford, Cora Bates, Sandra Woodard, Elaine Tucker (Edward) of Kansas, brothers, Bobby and Douglas Leavy (Flo) of Rockford, Willie Leavy of Beloit, Nathaniel of Nashville, TN., two sisters, Mae T. Braxton (Big Thelma) of Beloit, Dorothy Burkes (Kitty) of Rockford, 59 grandchildren, 86 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Homegoing Service for Sam Leavy (Long Sam). Sunrise: March 30, 1933 - Sunset: March 26, 2019. April 6, 2019, Wake: 11:00 a.m. Funeral: 12:00 p.m. Next Level Community Church, 3844 Sandy Hollow Road, Rockford, Illinois 61109. Pastor, Terry Holloway. Minister Leon Smith, Eulogist. Apostle Otis Simmons Sr., Officiator. Arrangements by Collins and Stone Funeral Home.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019