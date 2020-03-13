|
|
Sammy A Frisella 1943—2020
Sammy A Frisella, 76, passed away surrounded by loving family on March 6, 2020 in Florida after a lengthy illness. Born August 18, 1943 in Rockford, the son of Joseph and Lena Frisella.
Married the love of his life, Linda L Bardelli in Rockford on November 29, 1975. Employed by Chrysler for 35 years, retiring in 2000. Previous owner of Rue Marche and Dodge Brothers' Roadhouse. After retiring, moved to Sun City Center, Florida where he resided for the past 10 years enjoying golf, playing cards, and his love for antique cars.
Survivors include: wife Linda, sons Todd (Shelly) Frisella, Paul (Patty) Frisella, and Brett Gipson. Grandchildren Evan (Jenna) Frisella, Trisha (Michael) Conklin of Temple, Texas, Spencer Frisella of Toledo, Ohio, Bryce (Holly Dieterman) Frisella and Madyson Frisella of Rockford, Illinois. Great Grandchildren Jacob Frisella, Lilian Frisella, and soon to be Elijah Conklin. Brothers Benny (Tami) and Johnny (Judy) of Rockford, and brother Joe (Linda) of Fort Myers, Florida, and sister Marge Bacino of Rockford. Numerous nieces and nephews who adored their "Uncle Sam."
Predeceased by parents Joseph and Lena Frisella, in-laws Ambrose and Mary Bardelli, grandson Jacob Frisella, nephew Benny Frisella, and niece Deena Frisella-Milvert.
Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020