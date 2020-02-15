|
Samuel C Falzone 1963—2020
Samuel C. Falzone, age 56 of Rockford, passed away Monday February 10, 2020. He was born July 15, 1963, the son of Don and Ann Falzone. He married the former Denise Richter in Wisconsin. She predeceased him in 1991. Samuel was employed as a truck Driver. Survivors include: his son Chris (Samantha), his sisters Dianna (Keith) Kleindl, Donna Henderson, three grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents. Graveside service will be Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 10:30 am in Calvary Cemetery with Fr. Jim Ciaramitaro officiating.
Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Drive. Condolences to: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020