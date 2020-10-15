1/1
Samuel E. VanDyke Jr.
1942 - 2020
Samuel E. Van Dyke, Jr. 1942—2020
Samuel E. Van Dyke, Jr., 78, of Rockford, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. Born April 21, 1942 in Memphis, TN, the son of Samuel E. and Nell (Alsup) Van Dyke, Sr. Veteran of the U.S. Marines. Samuel married Alice B. Ford on August 6, 1982 in Rockford. She predeceased him on June 7, 2016. He worked for the City of Rockford Police Department. Samuel was a member of Broadway Covenant Church and a member of the Masons and the 3 L Club. Survived by his children, Sam (Debbie) Van Dyke III, John Van Dyke, Michelle (Mark) Kohlhorst and Denise Suhr; nine grandchildren and their families, and sister, Donna Van Dyke – Tacker and her family. Also predeceased by his son, Robbie; son-in-law, Dennis Suhr; and a nephew.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Burial services will be held in Memphis, TN. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olson Funeral Home - Rockford Fred C. Olson Chapel

