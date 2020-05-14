|
Samuel "Sam" F. Casazza 1938—2020
Samuel "Sam" F. Casazza, died on Friday, April 24, 2020, after a brief illness, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Surprise, Arizona. He was 81. He was born on November 23, 1938, to John and Ethelyn Casazza in Rockford, Illinois.
Sam is survived by his wife, Joan Casazza; daughters Ann Quintanilla, Anita (Robert) Casazza-Bolton and Angela (Jeff) Pohl; sister Janice (Jerome) Hughes; sister-in-law Patricia Casazza; Joan's three children, Nikki (Michael) Deal, Sarah (Jason) Borg and Michael (Samantha) Mosher; and numerous grandchildren who knew him as "Papa." He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife and mother of his children, Marilyn Phyllis Casazza; son-in-law Nicholas Quintanilla; siblings John Casazza, Jr., Joyce Stark, Joann Pratt and Fred Casazza; and sister-in-law Patricia Meinert.
Sam began his union career working on the line at Chrysler's Belvidere Assembly Plant and was elected President of Local 1268 of the UAW. He became a Regional Representative for the UAW before retiring as Sub-Regional Director in 1998.
In retirement, Sam wintered in Sun City Grand in Surprise, where he played softball through early this year. He also loved watching his grandchildren pursue athletic endeavors in a variety of sports.
A celebration of Sam's life will be scheduled when people safely can gather again. He then will be laid to rest beside Marilyn at Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery in Pecatonica, Illinois.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 14 to May 16, 2020