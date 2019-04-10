|
|
Samuel J. Giardono 1938—2019
Samuel Joseph Giardono, "Sammy Joe", of Rockford, IL departed this earthly life April 6, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 27, 1938. Visitation will be at Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home, on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 5-7pm. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church 1010 Ferguson St., Rockford, IL, 61102. Interment to follow in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Drive. For full obituary, please visit: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019