Sandra E. Shaw 1937—2019
Sandra E. Shaw, 82, of Rockford passed away surrounded by her family, Monday April 1, 2019. She was born February 20, 1937, in Clark, South Dakota, the daughter of Wayne R. and Edna M. (Bonebrake) Wilcox. She married Robert Shaw in 1978. Her lifelong passions were her horses, dogs and showing American Saddlebreds, which she showed up until 2017. In her younger years she enjoyed golf and dance reviews, tap and ballet. Sandra was employed as a legal secretary for many years. She will forever be in the hearts of those she loved.
Survivors include her two daughters, Teri (Theodore) Klint and Julie Shaw-James; step-son, Robert (Regina) Shaw; grandson, Michael(Jessica) Anderson; granddaughter, Jennifer (Todd) Roling; nephews, Robert (Jackie) Wilcox, Wayne R. (Rhonda) Wilcox, James (Michelle) Wilcox and Michael (Erika) Wilcox and several cousins. Predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Shaw; her parents, Wayne and Edna Wilcox; brother, Robert D. Wilcox; granddaughter, Brittany Shaw-James; step-daughter Angie Glenn; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Wilcox. The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff of OSF Hospice.
Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial at Highland Garden of Memories, Belvidere, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a cause to be determined. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019