St Bernadette's Church
2400 Bell Ave
Rockford, IL 61103
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
2400 Bell Ave
Rockford, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
2400 Bell Ave
Rockford, IL
Sandra J. Catron


1955 - 2019
Sandra J. Catron Obituary
Sandra J. Catron 1955—2019
Sandra J. Catron, 64, of Rockford, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Born July 1, 1955 in Rockford; daughter of William Albert and Joanne Patricia (Tallman) Catron.
A member of St. Bernadette Church, she attended the School of Hope, Page Park School, Barbara Olson Center of Hope and Malcom Eaton Enterprises.
She enjoyed coloring, listening to music and flipping cards.
Survivors include her sister, Betsy Catron Pierce; brothers, Bill (Cassidy) and Thomas Catron; nieces, Hanna and Abby Catron; nephew, Chris (Melissa) Pierce; great-nephews, Zachary and Jacob Pierce; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Danny and Brian; sister, Ruth; nephew, Matthew; niece, Gretchen.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Bernadette Church, 2400 Bell Ave, Rockford. Visitation 9 a.m. until time of service at the church. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Barbara Olson Center of Hope. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019
