Sandra J. Montana 1943—2019
Sandra J. Montana, 75, of Cherry Valley, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. Born May 30, 1943, in Chicago, the daughter of Larry and Audrey (Cuttsinger) Madden. Sandra was a graduate of St. Anthony College of Nursing and was the Director of Nursing at Asta Care for 15 years. As a nurse, Sandra always took pride in her work. Sandra married Anthony "Tony" Montana in December 1961, he preceded her in death in 1985. She missed him dearly. Sandra was a selfless person who always cared for everyone else, especially her family. She enjoyed taking trips with her family as well as sewing, arts and crafts.
Survived by her daughter, Geanna Montana; grandsons, Taylor Garrison and Trey Garrison; sisters, Pat (John) Hinkle and Jo Peterson; niece, Victoria Montana and her children, Shay Montana, Lexi Edwards, Seth Edwards and Hunter Edwards. Preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Bobbie Montana, Lee Madden and nephew, Dominic Montana.
Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
