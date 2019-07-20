Home

Sandra J. Vanstone

Sandra J. Vanstone Obituary
Sandra J. Vanstone 1941—2019
Sandra J. Vanstone, 77, of Largo, FL passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 under hospice care. She was born August 15, 1941 in Rochelle, IL to George and Veda (Bennett) Leifheit. Sandra is survived by her husband of 59 years (3 months shy of 60) Charles; son, Tim (Michele), daughter, Pam Keen; foster children, Fran (Tom) Hemmer and Steve (Donna) Radke; 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL, 61115 with a funeral service to immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence, please visit www.Sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 20 to July 22, 2019
