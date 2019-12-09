|
|
Sandra Jackson 1944—2019
Sandra "Sandy" Jackson (Zank) formerly of Rockford, IL died unexpectedly Tuesday, December 3rd at the age of 75 in Peoria, where she was residing. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Lucille Zank of Pekin, IL and husband Paul Jackson. She is survived by her son John, daughter-in-law Shannon, and grandchildren Andrew and Emma. Sandy was a native of Pekin, IL and worked in the Rockford area until retirement as a speech pathologist for the Boone County Special Education Cooperative School District in Belvidere, IL. Per her request, services will be private and will be handled by the Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois, Co. in Pekin. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2019