Rockford Register Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daughenbaugh Funeral Home
115 South West Street
Dakota, IL 61018
(815) 449-2213
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Wishard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Kay Wishard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Kay Wishard Obituary
Sandra Kay Wishard 1942—2020
Sandra Kay Wishard 77 of Davis, IL passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, April 27th. Sandra was born September 11, 1942 to Henry and Hope Bettis Meyer in Rockford, Il. She had attended Rockford Area Schools. During this time she had met Ronald Laverne Wishard who had become the love of her life. They were married on March 1, 1959 in Rockford at Trinity Lutheran Church. Married at an early age in life their family began with the birth of Jeffrey Allan. After living and working in Rockford in the gas and automotive industry, they relocated to Davis, IL in 1974 and began Wishard's Body Shop. She also spent many years as an Optometrist Assistant. She enjoyed gardening and being a part of the church choir at St. John Lutheran Church in Pecatonica and at Faith Community Church in Davis, IL. Sandra loved spending time with the coffee and conversation club in Davis. She was an election judge for many years and she was a charter member of the Tri-District Ambulance service. She is survived by her husband, Ron and her three sons, Rick (Brenda) Wishard of Davis, Steve Wishard of Boulder City, NV, and Bryan (Stacy) Wishard of Ridott, IL. Her two sisters, Jo Swanson of Gurnee, IL, and Bette Anderson of Phoenix, AZ. She also has 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Jeffrey Allan. A private service will be held and interment will take place at the Davis Cemetery. A celebration of Sandra's Life will be held at a later date. The Daughenbaugh Funeral Home of Dakota, IL is assisting her family. A memorial has been established in her name for . Condolences can be left for the family at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daughenbaugh Funeral Home
Download Now