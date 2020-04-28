|
Sandra Kay Wishard 1942—2020
Sandra Kay Wishard 77 of Davis, IL passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, April 27th. Sandra was born September 11, 1942 to Henry and Hope Bettis Meyer in Rockford, Il. She had attended Rockford Area Schools. During this time she had met Ronald Laverne Wishard who had become the love of her life. They were married on March 1, 1959 in Rockford at Trinity Lutheran Church. Married at an early age in life their family began with the birth of Jeffrey Allan. After living and working in Rockford in the gas and automotive industry, they relocated to Davis, IL in 1974 and began Wishard's Body Shop. She also spent many years as an Optometrist Assistant. She enjoyed gardening and being a part of the church choir at St. John Lutheran Church in Pecatonica and at Faith Community Church in Davis, IL. Sandra loved spending time with the coffee and conversation club in Davis. She was an election judge for many years and she was a charter member of the Tri-District Ambulance service. She is survived by her husband, Ron and her three sons, Rick (Brenda) Wishard of Davis, Steve Wishard of Boulder City, NV, and Bryan (Stacy) Wishard of Ridott, IL. Her two sisters, Jo Swanson of Gurnee, IL, and Bette Anderson of Phoenix, AZ. She also has 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Jeffrey Allan. A private service will be held and interment will take place at the Davis Cemetery. A celebration of Sandra's Life will be held at a later date. The Daughenbaugh Funeral Home of Dakota, IL is assisting her family. A memorial has been established in her name for . Condolences can be left for the family at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020