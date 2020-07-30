Sandra L. Boeke 1942—2020
Sandra L. Boeke, 78, of South Beloit passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, in her home. Born September 16, 1942, in Rockford, the daughter of Paul and Helen (Godfrey) Jahn. Married Keith Boeke. Survivors include her husband, Keith; children, Rob (Rhonda) Boeke, Raymond (Tina) Boeke, and Ramona Barker; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter. Predeceased by her parents; daughter-in-law, Michele Boeke; and son-in-law, Kenny Barker.
Service at 10 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Burial in Middle Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Winnebago. In lieu of flowers, memorials to OSF Hospice. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com
