|
|
Sandra L. Clark 1946—2019
Sandra L. Clark, 72, of Machesney Park, IL, passed away peacefully, Thursday morning, June 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 16, 1946 in Escanaba, MI, the daughter of Wallace and Kathryn (Boyle) Chroge. Sandra married the love of her life, L.J. Clark on November 4, 1967 in Rockford. She was employed by Met Cut in Rockford for 38 years before retiring. Sandra was a member of the Loves Park VFW where she enjoyed time with friends. She liked reading and planting flowers. Most of all, she adored her grandchildren, and never missed a single event. Sandra is loved and missed by her daughter, Michele (Shawn) Smith; grandchildren, Ryen and Grace Smith; sisters, Barbara Gravelle, Beatrice (Tom) Russell, and Susan Davis; brother, Vern (Vivian) Chroge, and many special, nieces, nephews, friends, especially Mary Kisemore, and 2nd daughter, Julie (Joe) Butner. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, L.J., sisters, Patricia Griffey, Kathleen Freeborn, and Mildred Hunt, brothers, Donald Chroge, Kenneth Chroge, and Glen Chroge, as well as brother-in-laws, Joel Giffey, David Hunt, Delbert Gravelle and Mike Davis. A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machensey Park, IL 61115 with a funeral service to start at 2:00 p.m. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the family. To share a condolence, please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 7 to June 9, 2019