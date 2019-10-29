Home

Sandra L. (Sutherland) Walker


1955 - 2019
Sandra L. (Sutherland) Walker Obituary
Sandra L. (Sutherland) Walker 1955—2019
Wife of Ervin J. Walker passed away October 12 at their home in Missouri. Daughter of Elmer and Frances Sutherland. Survived by her husband, sisters Connie (Ron) Priebe, Bonnie (John) Welch, children Sandra Michelle Brummett, Valerie (Troy) Yaun, Tim (Joy) Walker, Tony (Melissa) Walker, Tammy (Ricky) Govig and seventeen grand children and great grand children. A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion hall, 221 W. Main St., Rockton, IL on Sunday, November 3, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
