Sanford George 1959—2020
Sanford Andre George, 60, of Rockford departed this earthly life March 16, 2020. He was born November 10, 1959 the son Doctor and Bettie George. Sanford married the former Sheryl Clark, June 30, 2012. He was employed as a Rural Route Carrier by the United State Postal Service 20 years. Sanford graduated from East High School class of 1977, later to receive his associated degree from Rockford Business College and attended Opportunity Industrialization Center.
Sanford leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife, Sheryl; five sons, Antonio Evans, Antwon George, Darian George, Reginald Clark and Cameron Cleinmark; daughter, Ciara Benson; 8 grandchildren; two brothers, Donald (Melvina) George and Darryl George; four sisters, Brenda (Lucius ) Stagg, Beverly (Prentice) White, Debra (Michael) Perteete and Kimberly (Ruben) Robinson; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Ave. 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. due to the current Corona Virus circumstances this will be a moving visitation, no one will be able to sit or gather at this visitation and no greeting will be received. Only 10 persons will be able to be in the building at a time, so please come being patient. We highly encourage giving condolence at pondsfuneralhom.com website. Private service will be held. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
A full celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020