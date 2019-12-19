|
Sara Kathleen "Katie" MacKenzie 1923—2019
Sara Kathleen "Katie" (nee, Lovett) MacKenzie, 96, of Rockford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Wesley Willows. Born December 5, 1923, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the daughter of Thomas G. and Josephine (Van Epps) Lovett. After moving to Minnesota with her family in 1924, she was raised on a farm south of Madelia. She attended Mankato State University before graduating from the University of Minnesota in 1945. Katie worked as a physical education teacher at both Rockford East and Rockford Auburn High Schools before retiring in 1981. She married John L. MacKenzie on June 30, 1956. Survivors include her children, Mary Jo (Joe) Lance, Tim (Mary) MacKenzie and Tom (Caren) MacKenzie; grandchildren, John (fiancé, Andrea) Lance, Mackenzie (Caleb) Jones, Tessa Lance, Lindsay (Damon) Vinciguerra, Kelly (Adam Cleland) MacKenzie, Sam MacKenzie, John (Rachel) MacKenzie and Michael MacKenzie; and great-grandchildren, Addilyn Jo MacKenzie and Jack Edward Vinciguerra. She was predeceased by her husband; and brothers, Tom and Bill. Katie will be greatly missed by her family and many friends for her kind heart, quick wit and compassionate care of others.
Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, in St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave., Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Private family burial will be held in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd. Visit delehantyfh.com.
