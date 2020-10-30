1/
Sara Reynolds
1923 - 2020
Sara Reynolds 97, of Rockford passed away on October 28, 2020. Born October, 14, 1923 in Rockford, Illinois, daughter to Peter and Gaetana (Salerno) Capace. A 1942 graduate of West High School. Sara married Thomas J. Reynolds Jr. on December 2, 1943. She worked for 15 years as a blue print operator for Atwood Vacuum Machine Company. Sara was an active member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and was part of the Ladies of St. Bernadette's and the senior group. She loved being able to help those in need and enjoyed her time volunteering; she was particularly proud of volunteering at Rockford Memorial Hospital Thrift Store. Sara loved spending time with her family and she will be missed greatly by all of them. Sara is survived by those that loved her most; her children Thomas J. Reynolds III, Peter E. Reynolds, Daniel J. (Tina) Reynolds, Patricia A. ( Joseph) DiMario, and Mary Ann (Richard) Christensen; her grandchildren, Tina, Daniel, Emily, Britni, Joshua, Jamie, Lisa, Abigail, Riley and Bennett; her 16 great grandchildren; also many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter in law Tammy Reynolds; sisters Anna (Joe) Miceli, Ella (Peter) Monteleone, and Josephine (Reno) Mamme. A walk through visitation for Sara will take place Monday, November 2, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103. Face masks and social distancing will be required. A private family funeral mass will take place at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. There will be a Zoom Meeting of the funeral service with ID code: 893 3343 2273 Password: 123. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sara's name to St. Bernadette Catholic Church or Boylan Catholic High School.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Riverside Chapel
3910 N Rockton Ave
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 654-2484
