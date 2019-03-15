|
|
Sarah "Dean" E. Otts 1928—2019
Sarah "Dean" E. Otts, 90, of Rockford, passed away March 10, 2019 in Loves Park. Born December 27, 1928 in Crews, AL; the daughter of Donald and Mizie (McCormick) Hankins. She married Clement "Lomax" Otts July 23, 1944, who preceded her in death June 22, 2008.
A loving mother, grandmother and friend, Dean had a tremendous love for church, family and music.
She is lovingly survived by her children, Mickey Otts, Charles Otts and Sybil (Paul) Perla; grandchildren, Sarah (Joey) Keefer, Angus (Carrie) Shull, Mary (Rachel) Rubenstein, Amy and Barb Otts; great-grandchildren, Grady Mac, Judson Dean and Wyatt Lee Keefer; sister, Bobbie Joyce Barnes and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dean was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Pauline Guyton.
Funeral Service 11:00 a.m Monday, March 18, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory 1860 South Mulford Road. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019