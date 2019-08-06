|
Sarah Outlow 1929—2019
Sarah L. Outlow, 89, of Rockford departed this earthly life July 29, 2019. She was born October 29, 1929 in Rosston, Arkansas the daughter of Lumus and Effie Gulley. Sarah lived in Rockford 74 years coming from Rosston. She was employed as a welder by Chrysler Corporation over 30 years before retiring. Sarah was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, serving with the kitchen committee. She was a volunteer at St. Elizabeth as a cook. She attended schools in Rosston later to receive her G.E.D. at Rock Valley College.
Sarah leaves to cherish many loving memories, two daughters, Stephanie Campbell and DeAngelis (Percy) Davis; son, Frank Jr. (Cynthia) Outlow; 11grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, five sisters and one brother .
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. August 9, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church 724 Harrison Ave. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019