Sarah Powell 1926—2020
Sarah Lee Powell, of Rockford departed this earthly life, January 29, 2020. She was born March 22, 1926 the daughter of Alonzo and Annie Mae Anderson. Sarah lived in Rockford most of her life coming from South Carolina. She was employed as a Personal Assistant many years. Sarah was a member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church serving in the Choir and served as a Mother. She attended Rockford Public Schools.
Sarah leaves to cherish many loving memories, son, Gary Lynn Hunter; brother, Leon (Georgia) Barmore; nieces, Yvonne Loury and Delores Pendergrass; nephews, Ronald Johnson, Dewayne (Linda) Johnson and Clinton (Sandra) Metcalf; special great niece, Pamela Morris a host of other great nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, three daughters and a son; and sister, Dorothy Rush. Special thank to River Bluff Nursing Home.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020