Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
For more information about
Sarah Powell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Powell


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Powell Obituary
Sarah Powell 1926—2020
Sarah Lee Powell, of Rockford departed this earthly life, January 29, 2020. She was born March 22, 1926 the daughter of Alonzo and Annie Mae Anderson. Sarah lived in Rockford most of her life coming from South Carolina. She was employed as a Personal Assistant many years. Sarah was a member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church serving in the Choir and served as a Mother. She attended Rockford Public Schools.
Sarah leaves to cherish many loving memories, son, Gary Lynn Hunter; brother, Leon (Georgia) Barmore; nieces, Yvonne Loury and Delores Pendergrass; nephews, Ronald Johnson, Dewayne (Linda) Johnson and Clinton (Sandra) Metcalf; special great niece, Pamela Morris a host of other great nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, three daughters and a son; and sister, Dorothy Rush. Special thank to River Bluff Nursing Home.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -