Sarah Terrazino 1920—2020
Sarah Terrazino, 99, of Rockford, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on November 2, 1920 in Rockford, IL to Salvatore and Michela (Marino) Donze. Sarah married Frank Terrazino July 31, 1946 in Rockford. She owned and operated Terrazino's Restaurant for many years and then was an office manage for 30 years. Sarah had a passion for cooking and baking, especially baking fry pies for her grandchildren. She also enjoyed knitting and sewing. Sarah was a faithful servant of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Survivors include her daughters, Lucille Turner and Michela (Ken Mayor) Terrazino; granddaughter, Lauren Turner; sister, Antonette Lamia; special niece, Cathy Sundberg; sister-in-laws, Mary Donze and Virginia Malone and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; husband; son, Joseph "Joe" Terrazino; grandson, Larry Turner; 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
Please contact the family or Honquest Family Funeral Homes for information regarding the ZOOM memorial service that will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com