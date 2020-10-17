Scarlet Linnea "Peanut" Lundy 2016—2020
Heaven gained another beautiful angel when Scarlet Linnea "Peanut" Lundy, 4, of Roscoe received her angel wings on October 8, 2020. Born May 16, 2016 in Rockford, the daughter of Joshua and Linnea (Weerda) Lundy. Scarlet attended Ledgewood School, Roscoe. Peanut loved dancing, playing with her princess dolls and dressing up as a princess. Though Peanut was a girlie girl, she loved to help her Dad out in the garage. She was outgoing and would hug everyone and anyone she would meet. Peanut loved her brothers.
Survivors include her loving parents, Josh and Linnea Lundy; brothers, Dominick (20), Owen (9); grandmothers, Sandra Lundy, Linda Christeson; grandfathers, Doug Weerda, Michael Lundy, Brian Austin; great grandparents, Kathy Brown, Dan Brown, Francis Lundy; and many loving aunts; uncles; and cousins. Predeceased by great grandparents, Kay Lundy, Sally Christeson, Chris Christeson, and Marge and Warren Weerda.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe. Private Burial in Willowbrook Cemetery, Roscoe. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com