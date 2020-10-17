1/1
Scarlet Linnea "Peanut" Lundy
2016 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scarlet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scarlet Linnea "Peanut" Lundy 2016—2020
Heaven gained another beautiful angel when Scarlet Linnea "Peanut" Lundy, 4, of Roscoe received her angel wings on October 8, 2020. Born May 16, 2016 in Rockford, the daughter of Joshua and Linnea (Weerda) Lundy. Scarlet attended Ledgewood School, Roscoe. Peanut loved dancing, playing with her princess dolls and dressing up as a princess. Though Peanut was a girlie girl, she loved to help her Dad out in the garage. She was outgoing and would hug everyone and anyone she would meet. Peanut loved her brothers.
Survivors include her loving parents, Josh and Linnea Lundy; brothers, Dominick (20), Owen (9); grandmothers, Sandra Lundy, Linda Christeson; grandfathers, Doug Weerda, Michael Lundy, Brian Austin; great grandparents, Kathy Brown, Dan Brown, Francis Lundy; and many loving aunts; uncles; and cousins. Predeceased by great grandparents, Kay Lundy, Sally Christeson, Chris Christeson, and Marge and Warren Weerda.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe. Private Burial in Willowbrook Cemetery, Roscoe. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
815-623-7553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved