Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Scott Alan Furman

Scott Alan Furman Obituary
Scott Alan Furman 1984—2019
Scott Alan Furman, 35, of Cherry Valley, passed away October 16, 2019 in Austin, TX. Born January 23, 1984 in Beloit, WI; he was the son of Alan and Mary (Highland) Furman.
He was valedictorian and a graduate of Lutheran High School.
An avid Dallas Cowboys fan, Scott enjoyed listening to music, playing video games and spending time with his beloved dog, Baron. Family and friends have very fond memories of Scott as being a genuinely good and kindhearted person with a sense of humor.
Survivors include his parents, Alan and Mary Furman; sisters, Sarah (Jimmy) Martinez and Samantha (Jake) Sheary; niece, Evelyn Martinez; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Helen Furman; Richard and Marcia Highland.
Funeral Service 1 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford. Visitation 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a cause to be determined. Condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
