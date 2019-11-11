|
Sgt. Major-Ret. James (Jim) P. McMahon 1954—2019
Sgt. Major-Ret. James (Jim) P. McMahon, 64, of Fayetteville, NC died November 5, 2019. Prayers will be Saturday at 10:00 a.m., November 16, 2019 in McCorkle Funeral Home-Durand Chapel, 101 W Main Street, Durand, IL with Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church, 606 W Main Street, Durand, IL. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Durand, IL. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 15 with Scripture Service to be held at 6:45 p.m. To share a memory or send an on line condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019