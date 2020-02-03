|
Shareen "Sherry" J. Harris 1938—2020
Shareen "Sherry" J. Harris, age 82 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was born January 30, 1938 in Orangeville, IL; the daughter of the late Wilbur and Orva (Metz) Cazel. She graduated from Freeport High School in 1956. She married Jack Harris on March 30, 1957 in Freeport; he passed on June 15, 2016. In her younger years, she worked at Micro Switch before becoming a homemaker, raising her family. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Freeport and also a member and officer of TOPS. She enjoyed flower arranging, horses and especially dogs, showing them at local dog shows. She is survived by her children, Doug (Lisa) Harris of Peoria, Arizona and Kelly (Mark) Oleson of Freeport, Jim Harris of Phoenix, Arizona; her grandchildren, Robert (Jen) Harris, Sarah (Tyler) Nobbley, Bryndon (Erin Kropp) Oleson, Jori (Jason Neff) Oleson and Jace Oleson; her great grandchildren, Lukas, Faith, Kamryn, and Korben; step grandchildren, Lindsey (James Nebrich) Phillips and Trevor (Katelyn Duffy) Scott; and niece, Cynthia Dailey. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; sister, Tamara Cazel and two infant brothers. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 6th at 2:00 p.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. Memorials may be made to First UMC of Freeport and Friends Forever Humane Society. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020