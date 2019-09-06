|
|
Sharon Ann Adee 1948—2019
Sharon Ann Adee, 71, Machesney Park, passed away after a long illness in Naples, FL on August 23, 2019, which was her 71st birthday. She was born on August 23, 1948, in Mechanicsburg, IL, the daughter of Ernie and Dora (Pozzi) Dudley. She married James Adee on June 16, 1991. Sharon received her bachelor's degree from University of Illinois in Champaign. She worked in sales for many years. Sharon enjoyed boating, playing euchre, crossword puzzles, and spending time with friends. She especially loved spending time with "Jim's kids", whom she thought of as her own and the grandkids having family cookouts and talking about what's new and exciting. She leaves behind her husband James, his children John (Lori) Adee, Kathy (Clayton) Adee, Paul (Sara) Adee, Carolyn (Daniel) Timm, and Amy (David) Gallano; grandchildren, Jimmy (Andi), Keslie (Randy), Klaire (Wally), Jack, Paulie, Sami (Devon), John (Melissa), Margaret (Zac), Abby (David), Grace, Jerald (Sophia), Caleb; great-grandchildren, Ilyana and Emma; and the Pozzi family; also, special friends Trend and Kelsey. She is predeceased by her parents, Ernie and Dora, and her sister Marsha Dudley.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be held on Saturday, September 14 at Rascal's Bar 5223 Torque Rd., Loves Park from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Family and friends are welcome.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, 2019