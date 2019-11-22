|
Sharon Glasgow 1945—2019
Sharon Lee Glasgow age 74, Born October 13, 1945 in Rockford Illinois to Harry Glasgow Sr. and Florence Baxter. Sharon passed away surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Sharon is survived by her two daughters Tina (Timoteo) Nunez and Kim Hernandez. Three grandchildren Vanessa (Leo) Posadas, Anthony (Daisy) Hernandez, and Timothy Nunez. Nine great grandchildren; Brianna, Leonardo, and Isabella Posadas, Gabriel Nunez. Lalie, Anthony, Armando, Adrian, and Aden Hernandez and one great great granddaughter Amira Posadas. Her sister Penny Solis-Jimenez, and three brothers Joe Glasgow, Harry Glasgow Jr, and David Glasgow. Proceeded in death by her parents, her sisters Bonnie Jean, Dena Nelson, brother John Glasgow, and her Guardian Angel Mr. Clint Maslen.
Sharon worked for many years as the caregiver to Loretta and Clint Maslen and ran Joann Farms. She loved to doing crafts, spending time with her family, cooking for her family, playing bingo, enjoyed trips to the casinos. She was so full of life and had jokes for everything. We never knew what she was going to say, but we always knew she would make us laugh. The family would like to thank the staff at Rosewood Nursing Home and the staff at Swedish American Heart Hospital for the care she received.
Funeral Service will be Monday November 25th, 2019, time 1:00 pm at Sundberg Funeral Home, 215 North Sixth Street, Rockford, Illinois. Friends may visit from 11:00 am until time of service at the Funeral Home. Burial following at Scandinavian Cemetery.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019