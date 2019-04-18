|
Sharon Hendricks 1943—2019
Sharon A. Hendricks, 75, lifelong Rockford resident, died on Monday, April 15, 2019 in OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. Born June 13, 1943, daughter of Peter J. and Pauline M. Varalli Malani. Graduated from East High School in 1961 and attended Rockford School of Business and Rockford College. Married Melvin O. Hendricks on May 18, 1963. Sharon was a long time active member of St. James Catholic Church and was honored as their 2000 Woman of the Year. She was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Member and officer of the Verdi Club Auxiliary, member of the Lombardi Club Auxiliary and several Senior Groups. She was also a member of the American Embroidery Guild and Business and Professional Women. Sharon was very creative, was a wonderful baker and enjoyed arts and crafts. Survivors include her husband, Mel; son, Michael J. (Julie) Hendricks; granddaughter, Emily Catherine Hendricks and wonderful cousins in Rockford and Italy. Predeceased by her parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles. A Funeral Mass will be held to honor Sharon's life at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. David E. Beauvais officiating. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of the Mass at the church. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sharon's name to St. James Catholic Church. Express condolences and share memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019