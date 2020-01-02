|
Sharon J. Fulling 1950—2019
Rockford, IL passed away December 29, 2019 in Saint Mary's Hospital, Rochester, MN, surrounded by her loving family. Sharon had courageously battled the after effects of a bone marrow transplant before falling into Gods hands.
Sharon was married to the love of her life, Mike Fuling on June 14, 1986. Mike and Sharon were two peas in a pod. Whether it was 22 years of "Summerfest", 21 years of "On The Waterfront", or 20 years of the Air Squadron Raffle, Sharon and Mike enjoyed many social settings.
Sharon graduated from Harlem High School in 1968 followed by Rockford College in 1972.
Sharon taught school in the Harlem, Rockford and Belvidere school districts. She enjoyed bowling, golfing (one trophy), playing bridge in Rockford and Naples, FL and garnering many red , white and black points along the way.
Sharon was a member of Alabet Temple #31 Daughters of the Nile.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Fulling; daughter, Michelle (Shaun) Washington; son, Michael Acaley; grandchildren, Isaiah and Isabel Acaley; brother Charles (Dawn) Gregory; sisters, Nancy (Dennis) Gregory McKinney, Lori (Bill) Englund; father, Loyd Gregory; nieces, Megan Gregory and Amy English; and numerous cousins. Sharon loved her grand-dogs and walking the beach in Naples, FL
Pre-deceased by her mother, Josephine Gregory.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020 followed by a Daughters of the Nile Service at 1:00 p.m. at Anderson-Long-Klontz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd., 6825 Weaver Road, Rockford, IL. Private family burial will take place in Willwood Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to in Sharon's memory.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020