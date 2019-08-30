|
|
Sharon K. Neblock 1949—2019
Sharon "K" Neblock, 69, of Rockton, IL, passed away peacefully, Thursday afternoon, August 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 6, 1949 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Brian and Nell Watts. K married her soulmate, George S. Neblock, Jr., on November 11, 1967. K is loved and deeply missed by her husband of 51 years, George; daughters, Tammie (Ron) Doyle, and Laurenda (Nick) Feldt; grandchildren, Baylie Incarnato, Emi Incarnato, and Mikayla Feldt; great-grandson, Khaiden Incarnato; sister, Darnell Huizel; sister-in-law, Fran (Tammy) McDonnell-Neblock; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her step-father, George Graddy. Besides her love of her family, K's passion was traveling and exhibiting her horses. She made long lasting friendships through the POA and APHA horse organizations. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Fran McDonnell-Neblock for her loving and compassionate support during this time.
Private services will be held. Entombment in Willwood Burial Park. To share a condolence, please visit www.advantagefunerals.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019