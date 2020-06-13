Sharon L. Bare 1941—2020
Sharon L. Bare, 78, of Rockford, died on Friday, June 12, 2020. Born on September 1, 1941, in Rockford, the daughter of Arthur and Goldie (Fetters) Morris. Graduate of West High School, Class of 1959. Sharon married Ronald V. Bare on June 3, 1961. He predeceased her on April 21, 2020. Sharon is survived by her children, Theresa (Jeffery) Sonnie, Timothy (Tracy) Bare and Terrina Bare; grandchildren, Jessica Ann, Joshua, and Arron Sonnie, Jacklyn (Michael) Mischen, Samantha (Jordon) Stephenson, and Jeremy Bare; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Russell (Susan) Bare; sisters, Jeanette (Richard, Jr.) Crawford, Gail LeAnn (Thomas, Sr.) Gould; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; and Brother, Robert Hanson.
Private Services to be held. Memorial may be made to Swedish American Cancer Center, 3535 N Bell School Rd., Rockford, IL 61114, Attn: Pam Lunde, or the VA, 705 Rote Rd., Suite 105, Rockford, IL 61107, or the YMCA Retired Men's Club Pool Hall, ID Pennock YMCA, 200 Y Boulevard, Rockford, IL 61107, Attn: Kim Lape. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.