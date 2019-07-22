|
Sharon L. Vivian 1945—2019
Sharon L. Vivian, 74, of Clinton, WI, passed away suddenly, Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born February 20, 1945 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Dewey and Ruth (Conrad) Schaaf. Sharon married R. Craig Vivian on February 12, 1971. She was employed as a secretary for Sunstrand for 29 years. Sharon loved to travel, especially going on cruises, going to Alaska and Walt Disney World. She was interested in doing photography, and making picture albums. Sharon enjoyed cooking, and was known for her coleslaw and her chocolate chip cookies. She was a book worm who loved to read.
Sharon is loved and missed by her children, Mark (Kathy) Vivian, and Terri (Curt) Dahl; grandchildren, Trisha (Davis) Foy, Brentan (Becky) Vivian, Justin (KaeLee) Dahl and Amelia Dahl; several great-grandchildren; and siblings, Sid (Val) Schaaf, Darrell (Linda) Schaaf, and Cindy Schaaf, sister-in-law, Joyce Conrad; brother-in-law, Steve (Athena) Vivian and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Craig and brother, Jerry Conrad.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. To share a condolence, please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 22 to July 24, 2019