Sharon Lea Meyers 1951—2020

Sharon Lea was born in Marshfield, Wi on February 25, 1951 to James and Dolores (Pointek) Kopf.

Sharon lost her battle due to complications from cancer on July 6, 2020 and peacefully left this life with her family by her side. Her final resting place will be next to her mother and grandparents in Stratford, Wi overlooking her childhood farm.

Sharon Lea Meyers (Kopf) is survived by her husband Terry Meyers Sr, daughters Evelyn Richards-Sukala (Christopher), Cindie Lamont (Travis), grandchildren Zack, Sean, Alexandria Lamont all of Rockford, IL.



