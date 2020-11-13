1/1
Sharon Richardson
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Richardson 1956—2020
Sharon Dianne "Dottie" Richardson of Rockford departed this earthly life Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Joliet, IL. She was born June 22, 1956 in Saginaw, MI the daughter of James and Lucinda Richardson. Sharon lived in Rockford 62 years coming from Michigan. She was an accountant by the City of Rockford human resource department many year before retiring. Sharon was a member of Deliverance Crusader serving in the choir. She proudly served as an election judge at election time many years. She graduated from Auburn High School, later to receiving her Associates Degree at Rock Valley College.
Sharon leaves to cherish many loving memories, three daughters, Tiffany (Carl) Smith, Sharolyn Paschal and Laurinda (Craig) Dodgen; seven grandchildren; mother, Lucinda Moss-Richardson; two sisters, Stephanie (Eban) English-Grasti and Debra Dainty; five brothers Michael Wayne Richardson, Charles Richardson, James Calvin Richardson, and Dexter Lydell Richardson, and Mark Anthony Tennial; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including three godsons, Keelan White, Keelan Whitmore, and Christopher Sallis. She was predeceased by her father, brother Gary Lynn Richardson and sister, Dyisha Richardson.
Moving visitation will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N Johnston Ave. from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Private Services will be held at 12 noon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved