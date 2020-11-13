Sharon Richardson 1956—2020

Sharon Dianne "Dottie" Richardson of Rockford departed this earthly life Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Joliet, IL. She was born June 22, 1956 in Saginaw, MI the daughter of James and Lucinda Richardson. Sharon lived in Rockford 62 years coming from Michigan. She was an accountant by the City of Rockford human resource department many year before retiring. Sharon was a member of Deliverance Crusader serving in the choir. She proudly served as an election judge at election time many years. She graduated from Auburn High School, later to receiving her Associates Degree at Rock Valley College.

Sharon leaves to cherish many loving memories, three daughters, Tiffany (Carl) Smith, Sharolyn Paschal and Laurinda (Craig) Dodgen; seven grandchildren; mother, Lucinda Moss-Richardson; two sisters, Stephanie (Eban) English-Grasti and Debra Dainty; five brothers Michael Wayne Richardson, Charles Richardson, James Calvin Richardson, and Dexter Lydell Richardson, and Mark Anthony Tennial; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including three godsons, Keelan White, Keelan Whitmore, and Christopher Sallis. She was predeceased by her father, brother Gary Lynn Richardson and sister, Dyisha Richardson.

Moving visitation will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N Johnston Ave. from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Private Services will be held at 12 noon.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store