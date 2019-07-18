|
Sharon S. Gartman 1947—2019
Sharon S. Gartman, 71, of Rockford, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in her home. Born August 1, 1947 in Mendota, IL; daughter of Delores M. Becket Carter and Norman Carter. Sharon married Richard Gartman on May 13, 1965 in Elgin, IL. She was employed by RPS205 as a Supervisor of the school cafeterias for 17 years. She loved rock hunting and ATV riding in the U.P. Michigan with Richard. She always loved Black Bears and her backyard pond, flowers and family dinners. Sharon's greatest joy in life was her beloved husband, Richard, their beautiful children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Joseph (Lani) Gartman, Jennifer Gartman and Jessica (Scott) Shustha; granddaughters, Katie (Edison) Crux, Emily Gartman, Hailey Gartman and Amy (Matt) Anderson; grandsons, Gavin Gartman, David (Christal) Hemmingson and Jeff Hemmingson; her very special great-grandsons, Matthew and Alex Crux and several more great-grandchildren; brothers, Dan Carter (Sandi) of NC and John (Shirley) Carter of Rockford. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard; grandparents, parents, brother, Richard and beloved daughter, Tammy Glasgow.
Service will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL, 61103. Visitation from 1:30 p.m. until time of service. Private burial in Arlington Cemetery. Send online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 18 to July 20, 2019