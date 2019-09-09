|
|
Sharon Warner 1947—2019
Sharon L. Warner of Rockford, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, September 5, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family and friends. Sharon was born October 23rd, 1947 in Rockford Illinois, daughter of Robert and Helen (Kronaizl) Jones. Sharon was part of the first graduating class at Auburn High School. She was later employed by the Rockford Public School District where she worked with special needs students for fifteen years. Sharon also worked at Didier Greenhouse in Rockford Illinois where she retired after 30 years. She celebrated her Czech heritage tracing her ancestry back to before her family arrived in the United States. Sharon was always mindful of remembering family and friends who have passed away before her, making grave wreathes and placing flowers in remembrance. Two years ago Sharon went to live in New Jersey with her Daughter Jeannie to be cared for in her time of need. In these last 2 years, Jeannie & her husband Kurt were able to travel extensively in and around New Jersey with Sharon, attending Cubs games, enjoying antiquing, and sightseeing. Sharon participated in and enjoyed the adult daycare of Somerset County. She enjoyed spending time with her grand children and Son-in-Law Kurt, feeding the birds, tending to the flowers, and taking walks with Kurt & Jeannie's Pug, Wrigley.
She is survived by her daughter Jeannie (Kurt) Hanscom and son Rusty (Sandra) Barnes; grandchildren: Derek (Shana) Rhea, Kyleigh (Seth) Wright, Stephon (Ashley) Terpstra, Dustin (Darrien) Barnes, David Barnes, Sophia Barnes, Brandon Lathrop, and Troy Lathrop, and Evan (Claire) Hanscom. Five great-grandchildren, her sister Cathy Johnson, and nieces, Hannah, Michelle, and Tanya.
She is predeceased by her parents, brothers Robert Jones Jr. and Johnny Jones, and very special friend Virgil Barnes.
A special remembrance gathering will occur on Friday, September 13th at St. Patrick's Church, 2505 School Street, Rockford, IL 61101 from 9-10:45 a.m. A Memorial mass and luncheon will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Family of Sharon Warner.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019