|
|
Shaun W. Yunk 1940—2019
Shaun W. Yunk,79, of Belvidere, IL died peacefully Wednesday evening, November 13, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Shaun was born February 2, 1940 in Rockford, IL the son of Clarence and Irene (Kronke) Yunk. He married Judith Loveridge on March 25, 1959 at the US Naval Base, David Adams Memorial Chapel, in Norfolk, VA – it was one of the best days of his life. Shaun served our country in the United States Navy as a 3rd Class Petty Officer. After his military career, he began working as a machine operator for Sundstrand Corporation for 29 years; more recently you could find Shaun at Elliot Golf Course as the starter. He was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Belvidere, IL. He was also a member of the Post 1461, the American Legion, and the Belvidere Youth Baseball program.
Shaun will be dearly missed by his children, Shauna (Paul) Arco of Belvidere, Troy (Barbi) Yunk of Belvidere, Scott (Debbie) Yunk of Poplar Grove, and Deana Ghastin of Belvidere; sister, Debby (Mike) Keating of Belvidere; grandchildren, Sara (Ken) Beever, Aaron (Trisha) Leonard, Dustin Boardman, Caleb (Jazmine) Boardman, Bruyn Yunk, Tyler Yunk, Eryk Yunk, Skyler Yunk, Sam Arco, Mason Yunk, Jacob Popovich, Connor Yunk, Evan Velmont; great-grandsons, Max Beever, Elliott Boardman, Emmitt Boardman, Baby Leonard; great-granddaughters, Avery Beever and Baby Boardman; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy; parents; stepfather, Bill Carey and sister, Clarice Dickerson.
The family acknowledges doctors and nurses of OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, St. Anne's Center and OSF Hospice for the love and care given to Shaun and his family.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 610 Bonus Ave, Belvidere, IL 61008. Rev. Jim Bell will be officiating. Burial with military rites at Highland Garden of Memories. Memorial contributions in Shaun's memory may be given in care of the or B.Y.B. (Belvidere Youth Baseball) in Shaun's memory. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019