Shawn Smith 1974—2020

Shawn Christopher Smith, 46, was born and raised in Rockford, Illinois to Lawrence E. and Rozene Smith. Shawn departed this life on October 18, 2020. Graduate of Rockford East High School in May of 1994 and attended Kishwaukee Jr. College. Modeling the adage, "treating others the way he wanted to be treated", Shawn used his infectious smile to win friends and to influence people, working various jobs in construction and truck driving. Shawn was an avid motorcyclist who lived to ride. He leaves to cherish his memories: Parents Lawrence E. and Rozene Smith; Sisters, Robin L. Smith-James and Renee' D. Lawson, and a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends: Waymon, Matt & Marwin.

Visitation will be held from 9am - 11am Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Christ the Carpenter 1100 S. Winnebago St. Private services held for the family. Burial will take place at Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Arrangements completed by Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S Fifth St.



