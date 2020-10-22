1/1
Shawn Smith
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shawn Smith 1974—2020
Shawn Christopher Smith, 46, was born and raised in Rockford, Illinois to Lawrence E. and Rozene Smith. Shawn departed this life on October 18, 2020. Graduate of Rockford East High School in May of 1994 and attended Kishwaukee Jr. College. Modeling the adage, "treating others the way he wanted to be treated", Shawn used his infectious smile to win friends and to influence people, working various jobs in construction and truck driving. Shawn was an avid motorcyclist who lived to ride. He leaves to cherish his memories: Parents Lawrence E. and Rozene Smith; Sisters, Robin L. Smith-James and Renee' D. Lawson, and a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends: Waymon, Matt & Marwin.
Visitation will be held from 9am - 11am Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Christ the Carpenter 1100 S. Winnebago St. Private services held for the family. Burial will take place at Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Arrangements completed by Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S Fifth St.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins & Stone Funeral Home
128 S Fifth Street
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 965-1515
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collins & Stone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved