1/1
Shelley J. Miller
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shelley J. Miller 1955—2020
Shelley Jean Miller, 65, of Rockton, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, August 17, 2020. Born August 13, 1955 in Rockford. Daughter of Alsbury Wilhelm and Shirley B. (Gunning) Johnson. United in marriage to Timothy Miller on June 23, 1994 on the dock at Lamplighter Beach Resort in Greenview, Missouri. Shelley worked for roughly 20 years for Ingersoll Cutting Tool in their Sales Department until she went to work for 5 years at Serola Biomechanics in their Customer Service Department. Shelley found great enjoyment in traveling for the summer fishing trips, going to Arizona and everywhere there was a beach either going to Florida, Myrtle Beach or Hayward. Any excuse to lay in the sun worked for her. Survived by her loving husband, Tim; children, Tom Person, Jennifer (fiancé Adam Levine) Aphaivongs, Melissa Miller; grandchildren, Lilly Madden, Mila Holstein, Felix Aphaivongs; siblings, Sheryl Johnson and Bernard Johnson. Predeceased by parents; brother, Robert Johnson. Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 24 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Walk thru Visitation at 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Shelley's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
8156330211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved