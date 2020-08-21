Shelley J. Miller 1955—2020
Shelley Jean Miller, 65, of Rockton, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, August 17, 2020. Born August 13, 1955 in Rockford. Daughter of Alsbury Wilhelm and Shirley B. (Gunning) Johnson. United in marriage to Timothy Miller on June 23, 1994 on the dock at Lamplighter Beach Resort in Greenview, Missouri. Shelley worked for roughly 20 years for Ingersoll Cutting Tool in their Sales Department until she went to work for 5 years at Serola Biomechanics in their Customer Service Department. Shelley found great enjoyment in traveling for the summer fishing trips, going to Arizona and everywhere there was a beach either going to Florida, Myrtle Beach or Hayward. Any excuse to lay in the sun worked for her. Survived by her loving husband, Tim; children, Tom Person, Jennifer (fiancé Adam Levine) Aphaivongs, Melissa Miller; grandchildren, Lilly Madden, Mila Holstein, Felix Aphaivongs; siblings, Sheryl Johnson and Bernard Johnson. Predeceased by parents; brother, Robert Johnson. Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 24 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Walk thru Visitation at 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Shelley's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com