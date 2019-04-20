|
Sheri R. Cook 1975—2019
Sheri R. Cook, 43, of Roscoe, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center following a lengthy illness. Born December 13, 1975, in Rockford, the daughter of Larry M. and Mitzi A. (Hughes) Wallace. Sheri was a graduate of Hononegah High School in 1994. Sheri married Steven A. Cook on April 15, 2010 in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Sheri was a professional photographer who loved capturing the special moments of families. Sheri was a compassionate and giving person. If someone was in need, she rose to be their champion. She was always caring for the needs of others, before caring for her own. Sheri brought people together and loved arranging gatherings with family and friends. Sheri, Steven and family moved to California and while there, Sheri discovered a new passion for the outdoors. Hobbies such as hiking, camping, snowshoeing and kayaking, quickly became a huge part of her life. Sheri regularly planned family hikes and camping trips; she was always up for a new adventure. Among some of her greatest hiking accomplishments, Sheri proudly completed the 52 Hike Challenge, Six-Pack of Peaks and Mt. Whitney.
Sheri is lovingly survived by her husband, Steven; children, CJ and Madison; parents, Larry and Mitzi Wallace; brother, Jerry Sears; half-sister, Krickett Sears; uncles, Mark Hughes, Sidney (Rhonda) Hughes, Wayne Hughes and Rodney Hughes; in-laws, Gary and Marcia Cook; brothers-in-law, Ken Cook and Leon (Lauren) Horton; sister-in-law, Leigh-Ann Alexander; dearest friend, Mexi Shriver and faithful Border Collie, Siri. Preceded in death by her grandfather, Wayne Hughes Sr. and mother-in-law, Charlene Cook.
Funeral service will be at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 North Rockton Avenue, with visitation starting at 4:00 p.m. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2019